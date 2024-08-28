Utah Utes all-time greatest football players: No. 28 Star Lotulelei
Star Lotulelei had a standout career as a defensive tackle at the University of Utah, solidifying himself as one of the premier players in college football during his time with the Utes. Arriving in 2008, Lotulelei quickly made a name for himself with his imposing physical presence and remarkable skills on the field. His impact was immediate, as he played a crucial role in Utah’s defensive line, showcasing his ability to dominate opponents with his size, strength, and agility.
In his sophomore year in 2010, Lotulelei earned first-team All-Mountain West Conference honors, a testament to his growing influence. His junior year was even more impressive; he garnered national recognition with a consensus All-American selection and was named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Lotulelei's performance that season was a key factor in Utah’s successful campaign, which included a bowl victory over the Boise State Broncos.
Lotulelei's abilities were particularly notable in his senior season, where he continued to excel despite the team transitioning to the Pac-12 Conference. His leadership and consistent play were instrumental in Utah's defense, helping the team remain competitive against tougher opponents. His skills were not just in stopping the run but also in pressuring the quarterback, making him a versatile asset on the defensive line.
By the end of his college career, Lotulelei had firmly established himself as a top NFL prospect. His collegiate performance earned him a first-round selection in the 2013 NFL Draft, where he was picked by the Carolina Panthers. Lotulelei's time at Utah remains a defining period in his career, showcasing his talent and dedication on the gridiron.