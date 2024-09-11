Utah Utes all-time greatest football players: No. 3 Steve Smith Sr
Steve Smith, one of the most electrifying wide receivers in NFL history, began his illustrious football career at the University of Utah. Smith transferred to Utah from Santa Monica College in 1999, where he played two seasons for the Utes and quickly established himself as one of the team's most dynamic playmakers. His time at Utah set the foundation for what would become a Hall of Fame-worthy professional career.
During his tenure at Utah, Smith was known for his exceptional speed, agility, and knack for making big plays. He made an immediate impact on the field, showcasing his versatility as both a receiver and a return specialist. Smith’s 1999 season saw him make significant contributions as he led the Utes in receiving yards, establishing himself as the go-to target for the offense. He finished the year with 860 receiving yards on 53 receptions and 7 touchdowns, which was a remarkable achievement for a player in his first season at the Division I level.
Smith's ability to stretch the field and create explosive plays was evident in his kick and punt returns, where he often flipped the field position for the Utes. His speed and elusiveness made him a constant threat in special teams, adding a dangerous dimension to Utah's game plan. In the 1999 season, Smith returned two punts for touchdowns, showcasing his playmaking abilities and earning him recognition as one of the top returners in college football.
In his senior year in 2000, Smith continued to shine for the Utes, improving on his already impressive statistics. He recorded 68 receptions for 860 yards and 4 touchdowns, solidifying his status as one of the best wide receivers in the Mountain West Conference. His contributions were instrumental in helping Utah achieve a 4-3 conference record that season. His efforts on the field earned him All-Mountain West honors, cementing his legacy as one of Utah’s great wide receivers.
Smith's standout performances at Utah attracted the attention of NFL scouts, leading to his selection by the Carolina Panthers in the third round of the 2001 NFL Draft. His collegiate success at Utah was a precursor to an extraordinary professional career that saw him become one of the most productive receivers in NFL history.
Smith's legacy at Utah remains significant, as he is remembered for his competitive spirit, playmaking ability, and the energy he brought to the field. His success as a Ute laid the groundwork for a remarkable NFL career and serves as a testament to his talent and determination. Smith’s time at Utah not only highlighted his skill set but also set the standard for future generations of Utes wide receivers.