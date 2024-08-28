Utah Utes all-time greatest football players: No. 31 Chris Fuamatu-Ma'afala
Chris Fuamatu-Ma'afala, a standout football player for the University of Utah Utes in the late 1990s, made a significant impact on the program as a powerful running back. Fuamatu-Ma'afala was a force to be reckoned with during his collegiate career, known for his exceptional combination of size, strength, and agility.
Fuamatu-Ma'afala arrived at Utah in 1995 and quickly became a key player for the Utes. Over his three years with the team, he showcased his prowess on the field, earning All-Big West honors in each of his seasons. His ability to dominate in the running game was a significant factor in Utah's offensive success during his tenure.
In his sophomore year, Fuamatu-Ma'afala rushed for 1,267 yards and 14 touchdowns, proving to be one of the most productive backs in the nation. His impressive performance helped the Utes achieve a successful season and demonstrated his capacity to lead the team’s ground game.
Fuamatu-Ma'afala's junior season in 1997 was equally notable. He continued to display his talent, rushing for 1,176 yards and 12 touchdowns. His strong performances did not go unnoticed, as he was recognized as one of the top running backs in college football.
After declaring for the NFL Draft, Fuamatu-Ma'afala was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the 1998 Draft. His professional career, although less highlighted compared to his college days, included contributions to several teams, including the Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Fuamatu-Ma'afala's legacy at Utah remains significant, as he is remembered as one of the standout running backs of his era, embodying the strength and skill that made him a key figure in Utah’s football history.