Utah Utes all-time greatest football players: No. 34 Koa Misi
Koa Misi had a standout career as a defensive lineman and linebacker at Utah starting in 2007. A versatile and athletic player, Misi was known for his ability to disrupt opposing offenses with his strength, speed, and relentless motor. He joined the Utes after transferring from Santa Rosa Junior College, quickly establishing himself as a key contributor to Utah's defense.
During his time at Utah, Misi played in 38 games, showcasing his ability to play both defensive end and linebacker. In his junior season (2008), Misi played a crucial role in Utah's undefeated 13-0 season, which culminated in a victory over Alabama in the 2009 Sugar Bowl. Misi's ability to generate pressure on the quarterback and stop the run was essential to the Utes' success, and his performance in the Sugar Bowl helped solidify his reputation as a top defensive player.
Misi continued to excel in his senior season (2009), finishing with 71 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. His leadership and consistency on the field earned him All-Mountain West Conference honors, and he was recognized as one of the top defensive players in the conference. Misi's combination of size, athleticism, and football IQ made him a difficult player for opponents to game plan against.
After his impressive collegiate career, Misi entered the 2010 NFL Draft, where he was selected in the second round by the Miami Dolphins. His time at Utah not only prepared him for the NFL but also left a lasting impact on the program. Misi's contributions to the Utes during his three-year tenure helped establish Utah as a force in college football and set the stage for the program's future success.