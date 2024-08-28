Utah Utes all-time greatest football players: No. 35 Matt Asiata
Matt Asiata had a solid and productive football career at Utah, where he established himself as a dependable and powerful running back. A native of Salt Lake City, Asista decided to stay home. He became known for his strong, bruising running style, which allowed him to excel in Utah’s offense during his time with the team.
Asiata’s college career began in 2007, though his first season was cut short by injury. Despite the setback, he bounced back and quickly became a key player for the Utes. In 2008, he played a significant role in Utah’s undefeated season, which culminated in a historic victory over Alabama in the Sugar Bowl. Asiata’s contributions to the team were integral to Utah’s success, as he provided a tough, between-the-tackles running presence.
Over his college career, Asiata rushed for a total of 1,748 yards and 24 touchdowns. His best season came in 2009 when he led the team in rushing yards despite missing some time due to injury. His versatility as both a runner and a pass-catcher out of the backfield made him a valuable asset for the Utes. Asiata also earned a reputation as a hard-nosed runner who wasn’t afraid to take on contact, which endeared him to both fans and coaches.
In addition to his on-field success, Asiata was recognized for his leadership and work ethic. He was a respected figure in the locker room and was seen as someone who set an example for younger players.
Asiata’s time at Utah helped pave the way for his eventual NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings, where he continued to showcase the toughness and reliability that he had developed as a Ute.