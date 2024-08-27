Utah Utes all-time greatest football players: No. 36 Andre Dyson
Andre Dyson's collegiate career at Utah showcased his impressive talent as a cornerback, paving the way for his success in the NFL. The Beehive State native joined the Utes football team in the late 1990s, quickly establishing himself as a key player in the secondary.
Dyson became known for his speed, athleticism, and ball-hawking abilities. His versatility allowed him to contribute both as a cornerback and as a return specialist. Dyson's standout performances during his junior and senior years solidified his reputation as one of the best defensive backs in the Mountain West Conference.
In 1999, Dyson led the team in interceptions, demonstrating his playmaking ability with four picks, including one returned for a touchdown. He was an instrumental part of Utah's defense, helping the Utes achieve a winning record and earning himself All-Conference honors. His senior season in 2000 was even more impressive, as he recorded 7 interceptions, tying for the second-most in the nation that year.
Dyson's combination of skill and football IQ made him a top prospect for the NFL. His collegiate career, marked by consistent performances and leadership on the field, played a significant role in his selection by the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft.
Dyson's legacy at Utah is one of excellence and impact. He helped elevate the Utes' football program during his time there and left a lasting impression as one of the top defensive backs in school history. His successful transition to the NFL further highlighted the strong foundation he built during his college years in Salt Lake City.