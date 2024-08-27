Utah Utes all-time greatest football players: No. 37 Paul Kruger
Paul Kruger had a significant impact during his career with the Utah Utes, becoming a standout defensive player and ultimately leading to a successful NFL career. Kruger joined Utah in 2004 as a redshirt freshman but soon left to serve a two-year LDS mission. Upon returning in 2007, Kruger made an immediate impact on the field.
Playing defensive end for the Utes, Kruger was known for his relentless motor, athleticism, and ability to disrupt opposing offenses. In 2008, Kruger played a key role in leading Utah to an undefeated season and a victory in the Sugar Bowl, where they defeated Alabama 31-17. This victory cemented Utah’s status as a national powerhouse, and Kruger was one of the driving forces behind the Utes’ dominant defense that season.
Kruger's performance in 2008 earned him numerous accolades, including first-team All-Mountain West honors. He finished the season with 61 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and two interceptions, showcasing his versatility and ability to impact games in multiple ways. His combination of size, speed, and football intelligence made him a feared pass rusher and a leader on the Utes' defense.
After his successful 2008 season, Kruger declared for the NFL Draft, forgoing his final two years of college eligibility. He was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft, where he continued his football career and eventually won a Super Bowl in 2013.
Kruger’s time at Utah not only set the foundation for his professional career but also contributed to one of the most memorable seasons in Utah football history. His legacy as a dominant defensive player remains an essential part of Utah’s football tradition.