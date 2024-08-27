Utah Utes all-time greatest football players: No. 38 Sione Po'uha
Sione Po'uha had a standout football career at the University of Utah, where he played as a defensive tackle from 2001 to 2004. Known for his size, strength, and athleticism, Po'uha was a dominant force in the middle of the Utah defense, helping solidify the team’s defensive line during a period of success for the program.
After serving a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Pouha joined the Utes as a 22-year-old freshman in 2001. He quickly made an impact, playing in all 11 games and earning a reputation for his ability to stuff the run and pressure the quarterback. His size, standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing over 300 pounds, made him a difficult matchup for opposing offensive linemen.
During his junior and senior seasons, Po'uha emerged as one of the leaders of the Utah defense. In 2004, he played a key role in Utah’s historic undefeated season under head coach Urban Meyer. The Utes finished with a 12-0 record and became the first team from a non-BCS conference to earn a berth in a BCS bowl game. Po'uha’s contributions on the defensive line were critical to the team’s success, as he consistently disrupted opposing offenses and helped Utah control the line of scrimmage.
Following his college career, Po'uha was drafted by the New York Jets in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft. Although injuries limited his early NFL years, Po'uha eventually became a reliable starter for the Jets, known for his run-stopping abilities. His time at Utah, however, remains a defining period of his football career, as he was a key figure in one of the most successful eras in the program’s history.