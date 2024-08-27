Utah Utes all-time greatest football players: No. 39 Ma'ake Kemoeatu
Ma'ake Kemoeatu had an impactful career as a defensive lineman at the University of Utah, where he played in the early 2000's. Known for his imposing size and strength, Kemoeatu anchored the Utes' defensive front and became a dominant force in the Mountain West Conference.
Kemoeatu joined Utah as part of a strong recruiting class in 1998. Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing over 300 pounds, he quickly established himself as a physical presence on the defensive line. Kemoeatu’s ability to control the line of scrimmage and disrupt opposing offenses made him a key player for Utah's defense throughout his college career.
During his time at Utah, Kemoeatu played both defensive tackle and nose guard, showing versatility and a relentless motor. His ability to clog running lanes and take on multiple blockers was instrumental in helping the Utes become one of the top defensive units in the conference. His strength and technique allowed him to consistently win battles in the trenches, making life difficult for opposing offensive linemen.
Kemoeatu’s standout season came in 2001, his senior year, when he earned first-team All-Mountain West Conference honors. That year, he recorded 73 tackles, including nine tackles for loss and five sacks. His combination of size, power, and agility made him a disruptive force, and he played a significant role in Utah's defensive success that season.
Kemoeatu’s contributions to the Utes went beyond just statistics. He was a leader on and off the field, providing a veteran presence and setting the tone for a tough, physical defense. His performance at Utah caught the attention of NFL scouts, and he went on to have a successful career in the NFL, where he played for several teams, including the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers. Kemoeatu’s time at Utah laid the foundation for his future success as a professional football player.