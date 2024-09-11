Utah Utes all-time greatest football players: No. 4 Eric Weddle
Eric Weddle's football career at the University of Utah was marked by his versatility, intelligence, and standout performances that made him one of the most iconic players in the program's history. Weddle, who played for the Utes from 2003 to 2006, left an indelible mark on Utah football, establishing himself as one of the best defensive players in school history.
Weddle arrived at Utah in 2003 as a relatively unheralded recruit, but he quickly made an impact. Playing under head coach Urban Meyer, Weddle's versatility was put on full display as he lined up at safety, cornerback, and even as a part-time offensive player. His ability to make plays all over the field quickly became apparent, and he became a cornerstone of Utah's defense. In his sophomore year, he helped lead the Utes to an undefeated season and a Fiesta Bowl victory over Pittsburgh in 2004, contributing significantly on defense with his knack for making critical interceptions and tackles.
Weddle's junior and senior seasons were when he truly shined. In 2005, he earned Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors, leading the Utes with four interceptions and showcasing his ability to change games with his playmaking skills. He was not only a lockdown defender but also contributed on special teams, returning punts and kicks, and occasionally lining up as a quarterback in short-yardage situations, highlighting his all-around football acumen.
His senior season in 2006 was nothing short of spectacular. Weddle was a unanimous All-American and won his second Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year award. He recorded seven interceptions, including a memorable game against San Diego State, where he intercepted two passes and returned one for a touchdown. Weddle's versatility was again on display as he scored on offense, defense, and special teams throughout the season, including two rushing touchdowns and a punt return touchdown. His ability to play multiple positions at an elite level made him a nightmare for opposing teams and cemented his legacy at Utah.
Weddle finished his Utah career with 18 interceptions, 22 tackles for loss, and numerous accolades, including being named a two-time First-Team All-Mountain West selection. His leadership and football IQ were invaluable to the Utes, and he played a significant role in establishing Utah as a nationally recognized program during his tenure.
After his collegiate career, Weddle was selected in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers, where he continued to build on his legacy as one of the best defensive backs of his generation. Eric Weddle's time at Utah remains a golden era for the Utes, and his impact is still felt today as one of the greatest players in school history.