Utah Utes all-time greatest football players: No. 40 Kevin Dyson
Kevin Dyson had a standout career at Utah, where he played wide receiver starting in 1997. Known for his quickness, precise route running, and ability to make clutch plays, Dyson quickly became a key offensive weapon for the Utes.
Dyson's breakout came in his junior year in 1996 when he established himself as one of the team's top receivers. He recorded 51 catches for 754 yards and six touchdowns, helping Utah's offense thrive in the Western Athletic Conference. Dyson's ability to stretch the field made him a constant deep threat, and his consistent performances began to attract attention from NFL scouts.
In 1997, Dyson reached the peak of his college career, putting up remarkable numbers that solidified his place in Utah football history. That season, Dyson hauled in 56 receptions for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns, becoming the first Utah player ever to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. His achievements earned him All-WAC honors, and his 1,001-yard season set a benchmark for future Utah receivers. His 17.9 yards per reception during that year demonstrated his explosiveness and ability to generate big plays.
Dyson's success at Utah wasn't just about the numbers; it was about his leadership and impact on the team. He was a reliable target for Utah's quarterbacks and played a critical role in the team's offensive game plans. Dyson's performances helped elevate the Utes' program during the mid-1990s, as the team was transitioning under head coach Ron McBride and competing in a challenging conference.
Following his successful college career, Dyson was selected by the Tennessee Oilers (later Titans) with the 16th overall pick in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft, marking the beginning of a memorable professional career.