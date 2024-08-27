Utah Utes all-time greatest football players: No. 41 David Reed
David Reed had a notable career at Utah as a wide receiver. Playing for the Utes from 2007 to 2009, Reed showcased his skills and athleticism, becoming a key player for the team during his tenure.
Reed's career at Utah was marked by significant achievements. In the 2008 season, he emerged as one of the top receiving threats for the Utes. His standout performance included recording 1,188 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns, contributing greatly to Utah's successful season. His ability to make explosive plays and his knack for finding the end zone made him a crucial component of the Utah offense.
Reed's impact was not limited to just the passing game. He also excelled as a return specialist, demonstrating his versatility and playmaking ability. His contributions on special teams added another dimension to his game, allowing him to impact the field in multiple ways.
CBS Sports ranks Utah's Cam Rising in top 50 best college football players in 2024
One of the highlights of Reed's Utah career came during the 2009 season when he continued to perform at a high level. He finished the season with impressive stats, further solidifying his reputation as a top receiver in the Mountain West Conference. His performances helped Utah maintain its competitive edge and contributed to the team's continued success during his time.
Reed's college career paved the way for his entry into professional football. He was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft, where he continued to build on his successful career. Reed's time at Utah remains a significant part of his football journey, highlighting his skills, versatility, and impact on the game.