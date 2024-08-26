Utah Utes all-time greatest football players: No. 42 Tim Patrick
Tim Patrick had a notable career at the University of Utah, making a significant impact on the team's offense during his tenure. Playing for the Utes from 2013 to 2016, Patrick was known for his physicality and ability to make key plays in crucial moments.
During his junior year in 2015, Patrick emerged as a reliable target for Utah's quarterbacks. Despite battling injuries throughout his career, he showcased his resilience and talent, ending the season with 24 receptions for 317 yards and 3 touchdowns. His performance earned him recognition and highlighted his potential as a playmaker.
Patrick's senior season in 2016 was particularly impressive. He started 13 games and became a key component of Utah's receiving corps. He finished the season with 48 receptions for 711 yards and 6 touchdowns. His ability to stretch the field and make contested catches made him a crucial part of the Utes' offensive strategy. His standout performances, including a memorable 12-catch game against UCLA, demonstrated his capability to perform at a high level against strong competition.
Overall, Tim Patrick's time at Utah was marked by his contributions as a dependable receiver and his leadership on and off the field. His performance helped solidify his reputation as a talented wide receiver, paving the way for his subsequent career in the NFL.