Utah Utes all-time greatest football players: No. 43 Zack Moss
Zack Moss had a standout career at Utah, solidifying himself as one of the greatest running backs in program history. Moss became known for his powerful running style, vision, and consistency. His career with the Utes was marked by numerous records and accolades, making him a fan favorite and one of the most productive players in school history.
Moss's impact was immediate. As a freshman, he earned playing time and showcased flashes of his potential, rushing for 382 yards and two touchdowns. However, it was in his sophomore season that he truly broke out, rushing for 1,173 yards and 10 touchdowns, establishing himself as a key component of Utah's offense.
His junior year in 2018 was another strong season, despite being cut short due to injury. Moss rushed for 1,096 yards and 11 touchdowns in just nine games, further solidifying his reputation as one of the top backs in the Pac-12. Despite his injury, Moss decided to return for his senior year, a decision that paid off immensely for both him and the Utes.
In 2019, Moss had a historic season, breaking multiple school records. He became Utah's all-time leader in career rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and 100-yard rushing games. That season, he rushed for 1,416 yards and 15 touchdowns, earning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year honors. His performance helped lead the Utes to an 11-3 record and a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game.
Moss's legacy at Utah is cemented as one of the best running backs to ever wear the Utes uniform. His combination of power, agility, and determination made him a standout player, and his records will be remembered for years to come.