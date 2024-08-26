Utah Utes all-time greatest football players: No. 46 Speedy Thomas
Speedy Thomas played for Utah in the mid-1960s and became a standout wide receiver. Thomas, originally from San Diego, California, earned the nickname "Speedy" due to his exceptional speed and agility on the field. His blazing speed and ability to break away from defenders made him a crucial asset to the Utes' offensive strategy.
During his time with the Utes, Thomas played a pivotal role in the team's success. He was known for his ability to stretch the field with deep routes, creating opportunities for the offense to make big plays. Thomas was also versatile, contributing as a kick returner, where his speed was especially valuable. His impact on special teams further solidified his reputation as one of Utah's most dynamic players during his era.
In 1967, Thomas was recognized for his outstanding play by earning All-WAC (Western Athletic Conference) honors. His performance at Utah garnered attention from professional scouts, leading to his selection in the 1969 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. Thomas went on to have a successful career in the NFL, but his time at Utah laid the foundation for his future achievements.
Speedy Thomas' contributions to Utah football are remembered as part of the program's legacy of producing exceptional athletes. His combination of speed, skill, and versatility made him one of the most exciting players to watch during his college career. Decades later, Thomas remains a significant figure in Utah football history, representing the spirit of athletic excellence that the Utes continue to uphold.