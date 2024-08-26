Utah Utes all-time greatest football players: No. 47 Brian Johnson
Brian Johnson had a stellar career at Utah, cementing his place as one of the program's all-time greats. He first saw significant action in 2005, stepping in as a starter and showcasing his potential by throwing for 2,892 yards and 18 touchdowns. However, injuries set him back in 2006, causing him to redshirt the season. He returned in 2007, and despite some ups and downs, led the Utes to a solid 9-4 record, setting the stage for a historic 2008 season.
In 2008, Johnson guided Utah to an undefeated 13-0 record, culminating in a 31-17 victory over Alabama in the Sugar Bowl. This win earned Utah national recognition, finishing the season ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll. Johnson's performance in the Sugar Bowl was a defining moment, as he threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns against a heavily favored Alabama team. Throughout the season, he demonstrated poise and leadership, throwing for 2,972 yards and 27 touchdowns, along with rushing for 172 yards and five touchdowns.
Johnson's legacy at Utah is tied to his leadership, resilience, and ability to come through in big games. He became the winningest quarterback in Utah history with a 26-7 record as a starter and was named the 2009 Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
After his playing career, Johnson transitioned into coaching, eventually becoming an assistant coach at Utah. His Utah career laid the foundation for his future in coaching, where he has since climbed the ranks to become a respected offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in the NFL, including a prominent role with the Philadelphia Eagles.