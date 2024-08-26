Utah Utes all-time greatest football players: No. 49 Tyler Huntley
Tyler Huntley came to Utah from a recruiting hotbed in South. His talent on the field earned him a scholarship to play for Kyle Whittingham’s Utes, where he began his career started in 2016.
Huntley became Utah's starting quarterback during his sophomore season in 2017. That year, he showcased his dual-threat abilities, throwing for over 2,400 yards and rushing for more than 500 yards. However, injuries hampered his performance that season and the following year, limiting his impact.
It wasn't until his senior season in 2019 that Huntley truly shined. He led the Utes to an 11-3 record and a Pac-12 South Division title. Huntley threw for 3,092 yards, 19 touchdowns, and just four interceptions, completing 73.1% of his passes, one of the highest completion percentages in the nation. He also contributed with his legs, adding 290 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Huntley's leadership and efficient play helped the Utes earn a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game and the Alamo Bowl.
Despite his college success, Huntley went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft. However, he signed with the Baltimore Ravens as a free agent and made the most of his opportunities. After spending his rookie season on the practice squad, Huntley stepped up in 2021 when Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson was injured. Huntley made four starts, throwing for 1,081 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 294 yards and two touchdowns. His performance proved that he could be a capable backup in the NFL.
Tyler Huntley’s perseverance, talent, and dual-threat abilities have helped him carve out a role in the NFL, demonstrating his potential as a valuable asset.