Utah Utes all-time greatest football players: No. 5 Jordan Gross
Jordan Gross, a standout offensive lineman, had an impressive college football career at the University of Utah before going on to become a celebrated player in the NFL. His skills and work ethic earned him a scholarship to the University of Utah, where he would become one of the most dominant offensive linemen in the school’s history.
Gross began his Utah football career in 1999 and quickly established himself as a versatile and reliable player. During his time with the Utes, Gross played under head coaches Ron McBride and Urban Meyer, helping the team’s offensive line develop into one of the strongest units in the Mountain West Conference. Known for his athleticism, intelligence, and leadership, Gross started as a guard before transitioning to the all-important left tackle position, where he protected the quarterback’s blind side and anchored the offensive line.
One of the highlights of Gross’s Utah career came during his senior season in 2002. That year, he was named a first-team All-American, becoming the first Utah offensive lineman to receive such an honor since Mac Speedie in the 1940s. His stellar performance helped Utah to a successful season and solidified his reputation as one of the best linemen in college football. Gross’s ability to dominate his opponents with a combination of power, technique, and quickness made him a nightmare for defensive players and a crucial part of Utah’s offensive success.
In addition to his on-field accomplishments, Gross was also recognized for his academic achievements and leadership qualities. He was named a team captain in his senior year and earned Academic All-Conference honors, demonstrating his commitment to excellence both on and off the field. Gross’s leadership was instrumental in helping Utah establish a strong football culture, paving the way for the program’s future success.
Gross’s outstanding college career set the stage for his selection in the 2003 NFL Draft, where he was picked eighth overall by the Carolina Panthers, the highest draft selection for an offensive lineman in Utah’s history at the time.
His impact at Utah was profound, as he helped elevate the program’s national profile and inspired future generations of Utes linemen. Gross’s legacy at the University of Utah is defined by his remarkable blend of talent, leadership, and work ethic, making him one of the most memorable players in the history of Utah football.