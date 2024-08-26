Utah Utes all-time greatest football players: No. 50 Mitch Wishnowsky
Mitch Wishnowsky's journey as an Australian-born punter has been great to watch. His football career is a testament to his dedication, perseverance, and skill.
Wishnowsky became one of the nation's top punters at Utah. During his time with the Utes, he garnered significant accolades, including winning the prestigious Ray Guy Award in 2016, given to the nation's best collegiate punter. He was also named a unanimous All-American in 2016 and earned All-Pac-12 honors multiple times throughout his college career.
Known for his powerful leg and precise placement, Wishnowsky was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. This made him one of the highest-drafted punters in recent memory, reflecting his exceptional talent and potential at the professional level. Wishnowsky quickly established himself as a reliable punter in the NFL, known for his ability to pin opponents deep in their territory and his versatility in executing different punting techniques.
Throughout his now six-year NFL career, Wishnowsky has been a key special teams player for the 49ers, contributing to their success in field position battles. His background in Australian rules football has given him a unique punting style, allowing him to execute punts with different spins and angles, making it difficult for returners to field the ball cleanly.
Wishnowsky's rise from an Australian rules football is a remarkable story of adaptability and excellence, solidifying his place among the elite punters, which started in Salt Lake City.