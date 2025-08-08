Utah Utes center nominated for national college football award
Heading into his redshirt senior season, Utah Utes starting center Jaren Kump has been recognized as one of the sport's top players at his position.
The Boomer Esiason Foundation announced Friday that Kump has been named to the preseason watch list for the Rimington Trophy, a national award presented annually to the most outstanding center in college football.
Kump is the third player from Utah's stout offensive line to be nominated for a major honor ahead of the 2025 regular season, as he joins Outland Trophy candidates Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu. Preseason accolades have also rolled in running back Wayshawn Parker, who's recently been tabbed to the Doak Walker Award watch list; and starting quarterback Devon Dampier, a preseason contender for the Davey O'Brien Award.
Kump's the first Utes center to be named to the preseason watch list for the Rimington Trophy since Nick Ford received the honor in 2020 and 2021, during which Kump played at the tackle spots. He's also logged some experience at guard, though the 6-foot-6, 315-pound native of Riverton, Utah, has mostly made his mark in college while lining up at center.
Kump's played in 47 games across five seasons with the Utes, including 17 starts at center. He's coming off appearing in all 12 games and earning academic All-Big 12 honors during the 2024 campaign.
The winner of the Rimington Trophy will be determined through a vote from members of the Walter Camp Foundation, Sporting News and Football Writers Association of America All-America teams. The center with the most first team votes will be determined the winner.