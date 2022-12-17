Skip to main content
Utah Utes commit Brock Fonoimoana earns four-star rating

On December 15, safety Brock Fonoimoana received an updated four-star rating.
On Thursday, December 15, safety Brock Fonoimoana received an updated four-star rating by 247Sports.

At 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, Fonoimoana has phenomenal length and size for the safety position. In addition to long strides that enable him to cover a lot of ground, Fonoimoana also possesses an elite nose for the football and constantly puts himself in situations to make plays and create turnovers. He also consistently makes tackles and possesses a lot of power when creating contact.

Previously receiving a three-star rating of 88, Fonoimoana received a two-point boost following the 2022 season this last week, resulting in an updated four-star rating of 90.

With the updated, Fonoimoana is currently ranked the No. 33 safety and the No. 3 recruit out of the state of Hawaii.

