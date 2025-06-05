Utah Utes DB transfers to Big Sky school
Former Utah Utes safety Jeilani Davis has transferred to Montana, according to reports.
Davis joins the Grizzlies with four years of eligibility remaining after taking a redshirt year this past season. The 6-foot-4, 194-pound native of Los Angeles is a former three-star recruit who committed to Utah as 247Sports' No. 99-ranked safety prospect in the 2024 class.
Davis earned a reputation as one the nation's top defensive backs in 2023, hauling in five interceptions and adding a forced fumble for a Mater Dei High School (California) squad that was ranked by MaxPreps as the No. 3 team in the country. He racked up 91 tackles across three varsity seasons, including 42 stops as a senior.
Davis also has quite the background in track and field, helping Mater Dei win a CIF title in 2023.
Davis' decision comes as the Utes prepare to head into next season with redshirt junior Tao Johnson and senior Rabbit Evans at their starting safety spots, with redshirt senior Nate Ritchie and redshirt freshman Jackson Benee behind. Utah also welcomes true freshman and three-star recruit Nate Tilmon to the secondary in 2025.