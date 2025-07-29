Utah Utes duo nominated for prestigious college football award
Utah offensive tackles Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu have been named to the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, awarded annually to the best interior lineman in college football.
The Football Writers Association of America announced the 80 players in contention for the prestigious honor on Tuesday.
It marks the fourth consecutive preseason in which a lineman from Utah has been tabbed to the Outland Trophy watch list, though Fano and Lomu will compete to become the first Ute to take home the award since its inception in 1946.
Already tabbed a preseason All-American by the Walter Camp and an all-conference player heading into his junior year, Fano's reputation as one of the best offensive tackles in the country continues to grow ahead of the 2025 campaign. The numbers speak for themselves: Fano's 91.8 run blocking grade during the 2024 season was three points better than any tackle in the country, per Pro Football Focus, while his pass protection rating checked in near the top-30 as well.
Fano was recently ranked by PFF as the No. 1 prospect at his position for next year's NFL draft. Fomu wasn't much further down PFF's board, checking in as the No. 4 tackle prospect.
Lomu, who allowed only two sacks as a redshirt freshman last season, could solidify his standing as a first-round pick in next year's draft with another strong showing at the left tackle spot.
The Utes are one of 13 teams with multiple players in contention for the Outland Trophy. The Football Writers Association of America will announce its semifinalists on Nov. 19 before revealing its final three on Nov. 25.
The recipient of the Outland Trophy will be announced live on ESPN on Dec. 12.