Utah Utes extend offer to 5-star recruit in 2026 class
The Utah football team has joined the recruiting race for one of the top uncommitted prospects in the class of 2026.
Felix Ojo, ranked by 247Sports Composite as a five-star and the No. 7 offensive lineman recruit in the 2026 class, has received an offer from the Utes, according to his X account. The Lake Ridge High School (Texas) product has received 50 scholarship offers during his recruitment. Ojo's been on visits to Ohio State, Ole Miss and Florida recently.
Ojo will round out the month with visits to Michigan (June 6), Texas (June 13) and Oklahoma (June 20). The Longhorns are considered by 247Sports Crystal Ball as the frontrunners to keep the local five-star prospect in-state.
"Owns a lean, athletic look and plays with impressive functional athleticism and movement ability," 247Sports national scouting analyst Gabe Brooks wrote in his evaluation of Ojo. "Looks like one of the top OT prospects in the 2026 class with potential to become a multi-year high-major tackle with ample pro potential."
The Utes landed their second commit of the 2026 class earlier Monday, when three-star linebacker LaGary Mitchell Jr. flipped his decision from Boise State to Utah after visiting Salt Lake City this past weekend. The Idaho prospect joins Preston Pitts, a three-star edge rusher from Clear Falls High School (Texas), in Utah's 2026 class.