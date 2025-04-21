Utah Utes football hosting former 3-star recruit on official visit
After adding to its secondary via Auburn transfer JC Hart, the Utah football program is set to host another cornerback on a visit to campus Monday.
Furman transfer Jaylen Moson is visiting with the Utes, according to reports. The 5-foot-11 defensive back spent the past two seasons with the Paladins, though he'll have three years of eligibility remaining after only appearing in two games as a freshman in 2023.
Moson recorded 20 total tackles and one interception in five games last season. A product of Kennesaw Mountain (Georgia), Moson was a former three-star recruit in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. He's also graded as a three-star transfer, per 247Sports.
In the week leading up to the team's annual spring game last Saturday, cornerback was one of the position groups Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham addressed when asked about what players the Utes will target in the portal. Hart, another former three-star recruit, was the first acquisition for Whittingham and company this spring and the 17th transfer overall to commit to the Utes.