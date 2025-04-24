Utah Utes hosting McNeese State transfer on visit
After receiving an offer from the Utah football program earlier this week, McNeese State transfer Jer'Michael Carter is set to visit with the Utes on Thursday, according to reports.
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff have made progress with the 6-foot-4, 184-pound wideout as they search to add more depth to their receiver group following the departure of Zach Williams, the Utes' presumptive No. 1 option at the position who entered his name into the portal earlier this week.
Carter led the Cowboys in receiving last season, hauling in 37 catches for 537 yards and three touchdowns while playing in all 12 games. He appeared in four games as a freshman the year prior, catching three passes for 56 yards.
Utah is one of nine schools to offer Carter a scholarship since he entered the portal April 21, along with Vanderbilt, Baylor, Colorado State, UConn, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Tennessee.
In addition to Carter, Utah is hosting Southern Miss transfer Larry Simmons on a visit Thursday. A former Ole Miss transfer, Simmons recorded 27 catches for 421 yards in 2024.
Utah added a pair of wide receivers during the winter cycle in Utah State transfer Otto Tia and Wyoming transfer Justin Stevenson. The Utes' transfer portal class currently ranks No. 40 in the country and No. 8 in the Big 12, according to 247Sports. The deadline for players to enter the portal is Friday.