Utah Utes lock in visit with Syracuse commit
Jaxson Gates hasn't let his verbal commitment to Syracuse get in the way of hearing out other schools that are interested in bringing in the 6-foot-1 cornerback prospect.
The Utah football program is among those interested in flipping the three-star cornerback recruit who committed to the Orange this past November, along with BYU and Michigan State. Both the Cougars and Spartans have arranged visits with the Damien High School (California) product as he heads into his senior year, though the door is still open for Kyle Whittingham and company to make a strong impression on Gates before he has a chance to see those other campuses.
After extending an offer to the La Verne, California, native earlier this month, it appears Utah has made positive progress in recent weeks. According to Gates' X account, he's locked in a visit with Utah that's set for May 30-June 1.
Gates — the No. 71-ranked cornerback in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports Composite — will then embark on trips to East Lansing, Michigan, to see the Spartans before traveling to New York to visit with Syracuse during the second weekend of June.
A speedy and versatile defensive back, Gates' twitchiness on the gridiron also serves him well when competing in track and field. Earlier this spring, he posted a time of 10.48 seconds in the 100-meter dash at the Baseline League Championships.
Gates also holds offers from Oregon State, San Jose State, Colorado State, Boise State, and UNLV.