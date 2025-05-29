Utah Utes make cut for 4-star WR recruit
A pivotal stretch for recruiting is on the horizon for the Utah football program, as several star-studded prospects are set to visit campus this weekend and the ones to follow until the end of June, essentially.
Among the high school standouts making a trip to Salt Lake City soon, Kohen Brown is certainly a name to monitor — the four-star wide receiver recruit recently listed the Utes in his top eight schools.
Moving forward, Brown will consider Utah, Texas, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Illinois, Colorado, SMU and Baylor. He's set to visit Utah this weekend and has upcoming trips planned to Texas (June 6), Notre Dame (June 13) and Ole Miss (June 20).
A product of Waxahachie High School (Texas), Brown is ranked by Rivals as a four-star prospect and the No. 242 recruit nationally, while 247Sports grades him as a three-star and the No. 84 wide receiver in the class of 2026. He previously committed to USC before reopening his recruitment earlier this month.
In addition to his reputation on the gridiron, Brown has built quite a background in track and field, posting a time of 11.41 seconds in the 100-meter dash during a meet last month. That was close to tying his personal best (11.4 seconds) that he set just a week earlier.
Brown's speed at 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds makes him an intriguing receiver prospect. Utah's 2026 recruiting class currently doesn't feature a commit from a receiver, though that could certainly change soon depending on how Brown's upcoming visits play out.