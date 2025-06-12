Utah Utes miss out on 4-star 2026 recruit
Highly-touted 2026 recruit Chance Collins committed to Texas A&M on Wednesday.
The Mansfield High School (Texas) product chose the Aggies over his other three finalists — Utah, West Virginia and Texas Tech — during a live stream session on his Instagram account. Collins narrowed down his options after he went on a trip to Salt Lake City in late May for a visit with Kyle Whittingham and his Utes program.
Collins was a four-star recruit and the No. 33-ranked safety in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports Composite. He received 18 offers during his recruitment and went on one other visit with Oklahoma State in April.
Utah recruited two of Collins' high school teammates to its ranks in Nate Tilmon and Dilan Battle.
The Utes' 2026 recruiting class grew recently with commitments from three-stars Michael Johnson (ranked as the No. 45 quarterback in the 2026 class), LaGary Mitchell (No. 74 linebacker), Major Hinchen (No. 123 cornerback) and LaMarcus Bell (No. 23 running back). Three-star Preston Pitts (No. 39 edge rusher) committed back in April.