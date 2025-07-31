Utah Utes offer 3-star DB recruit in 2027 class
Fall camp is underway in Salt Lake City, though final preparations for the upcoming college football season don't appear to be taking the Utah Utes coaching staff's attention off the recruiting trails completely.
As the Utes concluded day one of fall camp Wednesday, class of 2027 prospect Jaden Walk-Green posted to social media that he's received an offer from Utah.
Who is Jaden Walk-Green?
A dual-sport athlete from Centennial High School (California), Walk-Green is a talented baseball player on top of being tabbed a three-star football recruit by 247Sports. The 5-foot-11 rising junior is ranked as the No. 42 safety prospect in the 2027 class and has the versatility to line up at cornerback as well.
Walk-Green also checks in as the No. 55 high school player from California and No. 450 nationally on 247Sports Composite rankings. He holds a dozen offers from Division I schools after Purdue and Utah recently joined a recruiting mix that also includes Notre Dame, Arizona, Arizona State, Utah State, Maryland, North Carolina, UConn, Washington State, UNLV and Sacramento State, per 247Sports.
Who is in Utah's 2027 recruiting class?
Three-star quarterback prospect and Arbor View High School (Nevada) product Thaddeus Thatcher is the Utes' lone commitment in their 2027 recruiting class so far.