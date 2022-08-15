Skip to main content
Utah Utes ranked No. 7 in the Preseason Associated Press poll

With just less than three weeks before the Utes kick off their 2022 season in Florida, the program was ranked No. 7 in the Preseason Associated Press poll.
After being ranked No. 8 in the USA Today Poll earlier in the month, the Utes checked in at No. 7 in the Associated Press preseason poll this morning.

The early hype continues for the University of Utah Football program which is coming off one of their most successful seasons to date. After winning the Pac-12 Championship, and despite losing a nail-bitter to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl, the Utes finished the 2021 campaign 10-4 and received a final AP ranking of No. 12.

Now going into 2022, Utah is not only focused on repeating as Pac-12 Champions but also hope to punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff. With the return of so many talented starters, including Cameron Rising, Tavion Thomas and Clark Phillips III, Utah very well could be a dark-horse contender.

All eyes will be on the Utes during their week one matchup with Florida as they look to prove themselves from the start against an SEC opponent. 

