Utah Utes schedule visit with top-ranked offensive lineman recruit
The Utah football program arranged a visit with one of the top uncommitted recruits left in the 2026 cycle on Monday.
Felix Ojo, a five-star offensive lineman prospect from Texas, lined up an official visit with the Utes, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett. Ojo will be in Salt Lake City on June 21.
Ojo announced an offer from Kyle Whittingham and his staff on June 2. From there, the 6-foot-6 Lake Ridge High School (Texas) product went on visits with Michigan and Texas. He also cancelled his scheduled visit with Oklahoma that was set for June 20.
Colorado, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Florida and Ohio State extended offers to Ojo as well. He was ranked by 247Sports Composite as the No. 7 recruit nationally and the No. 2 offensive lineman in the class of 2026.
"Owns a lean, athletic look and plays with impressive functional athleticism and movement ability," 247Sports national scouting analyst Gabe Brooks wrote in his evaluation of Ojo. "Looks like one of the top OT prospects in the 2026 class with potential to become a multi-year high-major tackle with ample pro potential."
The Utes landed their sixth commit of the 2026 class on Monday, securing a pledge from three-star safety Carter Stewart. He joined recent commits Michael Johnson (ranked as the No. 45 quarterback in the 2026 class), LaGary Mitchell (No. 74 linebacker), LaMarcus Bell (No. 23 running back) and Major Hinchen (No. 83 cornerback). Three-star Preston Pitts (No. 39 edge rusher) committed back in April.