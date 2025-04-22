Utah Utes schedule visit with 3-star WR RJ Mosley
The third weekend of June is going to be an important one with regard to the Utah football program's potential 2026 freshman class.
Already set to have a handful of recruits on campus that weekend, the Utes will also host three-star wide receiver RJ Mosley on June 20, according to 247Sports' Brandon Huffman. Utah is one of three schools to recently line up a visit with the 6-foot-4, 185-pound wideout, as he'll visit Stanford on May 30 and Arizona on June 6.
Mosley emerged onto the recruiting scene following his junior year at Pittsburg High School (California). He hauled in 48 catches for 594 yards and eight touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. The Pirates went 12-3 overall and reached the CIF Division I-AA title game, where they fell to Lincoln-San Diego in a 28-26 final.
Along with Mosley, Utah is set to host three-stars Gavin Day, Mataalii Benjamin, Sean Morris, Perrion Williams and Jaden Vaughn on June 20, according to 247Sports. The Utes have landed two commitments in the class of 2026: three-star tight end Colby Simpson and 6-foot-4 edge rusher Preston Pitts.