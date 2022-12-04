Skip to main content
Utah Utes to face Penn State Nittany Lions in 2023 Rose Bowl

The Pac-12 Champion Utah Utes will face Penn State in the 2023 Rose Bowl next month.

Following their second-straight Pac-12 Championship, the University of Utah Football Program will return to the Rose Bowl next month with a shot at redemption. 

After upsetting No. 4 USC in the Pac-12 Title Game, Utah has secured the Conference's automatic bid and will return to Pasadena, this time against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) looks to throw a pass during the third quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Michigan State 35-16.

Making their first appearance since 2016, Penn State will represent the BIG10 in the Rose Bowl as both Conference Champion Michigan and Ohio State are headed to the College Football Playoff.

Finishing as the third best team in the conference, Penn State is coming off a magnificent season with an overall record of 10-2 and 7-2 in BIG10 matchups. 

While their only losses came at the hands of Michigan and Ohio State, the Nittany Lions were outscored in those matchups 85-48 (Michigan 41-17, Ohio State 44-31).

As for the Utes, the back-to-back Pac-12 Champions went 10-3 this season with an undefeated home record (6-0) and two victories over USC. Meanwhile, their three losses came at the hands of Florida, UCLA and Oregon.

Between the two programs, Penn State is 1-3 all-time in the Rose Bowl with their latest appearance resulting in a 42-39 loss to USC in 2016. As for the Utes, last season was the programs first appearance that resulted in a 48-45 loss to Ohio State.

The 2023 Rose Bowl is currently scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. MT on Monday, Jan. 2 on ESPN.

