Utah Utes to wear 22% on front bumper of practice helmets

Just ahead of fall camp, the University of Utah Football program revealed that they would continue to honor the lives of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe by wearing 22% on the front bumper of their practice helmets.

"Up close look at the new front bumpers for the practice helmet. A great reminder of the promise made to get 22% better every day," The Utes Equipment staff said on Twitter.

With 22% now on their practice helmets, the Utes will begin fall camp on Wednesday in order to begin preparations for the 2022 season.

