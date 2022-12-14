Utah Utes to wear red jerseys in 2023 Rose Bowl

With the 2023 Rose Bowl Game less than three weeks out, both the Utah Utes and Penn State Nittany Lions have been busy preparing to play on the national stage in Pasadena.

While both programs continue their preparations, the Rose Bowl itself has been busy making arrangements, and just might've leaked which jersey the Utes will be wearing on January 2.

On Wednesday afternoon the Rose Bowl's official twitter account posted photos of the teams jerseys with their Rose Bowl patch that will be worn on January 2.

Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Tre'Shaun Harrison (0) runs past Utah Utes safety R.J. Hubert (11) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

"The Rose Bowl Game does not designate a home or away team. As the higher ranked team, Utah Football will wear their red jerseys and Penn State Football will wear their white jerseys," the tweet said.

As seen in the photo, it appears the Utes will be wearing their classic throwback red jerseys with the interlocking U's on the sleeves.

While nothing has been confirmed by either program, and the tweet was quickly deleted by the Rose Bowl, it appears the Utes will in fact wear the throwback uniform combo with red tops instead of white. Meanwhile, Penn State will wear white.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes