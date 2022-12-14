Skip to main content
Utah Utes to wear red jerseys in 2023 Rose Bowl

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Utah Utes to wear red jerseys in 2023 Rose Bowl

Based on a tweet from the Rose Bowl, it appears the Utah Utes will wear a red jersey in the 2023 Rose Bowl.

With the 2023 Rose Bowl Game less than three weeks out, both the Utah Utes and Penn State Nittany Lions have been busy preparing to play on the national stage in Pasadena. 

While both programs continue their preparations, the Rose Bowl itself has been busy making arrangements, and just might've leaked which jersey the Utes will be wearing on January 2.

IMG_8487

On Wednesday afternoon the Rose Bowl's official twitter account posted photos of the teams jerseys with their Rose Bowl patch that will be worn on January 2.

Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Tre'Shaun Harrison (0) runs past Utah Utes safety R.J. Hubert (11) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Tre'Shaun Harrison (0) runs past Utah Utes safety R.J. Hubert (11) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"The Rose Bowl Game does not designate a home or away team. As the higher ranked team, Utah Football will wear their red jerseys and Penn State Football will wear their white jerseys," the tweet said.

As seen in the photo, it appears the Utes will be wearing their classic throwback red jerseys with the interlocking U's on the sleeves. 

While nothing has been confirmed by either program, and the tweet was quickly deleted by the Rose Bowl, it appears the Utes will in fact wear the throwback uniform combo with red tops instead of white. Meanwhile, Penn State will wear white.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (2)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes
Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State Nittany Lions

10435236
Recruiting

BREAKING: Four-star CB Smith Snowden commits to Utah

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs after a catch against the USC Trojans in the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

BREAKING: Utah's Dalton Kincaid will not play in the Rose Bowl

By Cole Bagley
Penn State head coach James Franklin yells from the sideline after the Nittany Lions missed a 37-yard field goal in the first quarter against Michigan State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26, 202.
Football

What James Franklin said about the Rose Bowl vs Utah

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) celebrates the victory against the Southern California Trojans in the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium.
Football

Positive & Negative Takes from Ute's Pac-12 Championship victory

By Jared Dann
Screen Shot 2022-04-18 at 11.15.18 PM
Football

BREAKING: Four-star edge rusher Hunter Clegg commits to Utah

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising hoists the Pac-12 Championship trophy after the game against the Southern California Trojans at Allegiant Stadium.
Football

What several Utes said about the Rose Bowl vs Penn State

By FanNation AllUtes
USATSI_13360356
Recruiting

BREAKING: Former BYU Edge Rusher Logan Fano transfers to Utah

By Cole Bagley
A general view of the football helmet worn by the Utah Utes against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Recruiting

BREAKING: Four-star OT Spencer Fano commits to Utah

By Cole Bagley