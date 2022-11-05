Utah Utes uniform combo for game nine vs Arizona

On Wednesday afternoon the University of Utah Football Program revealed the uniform combination for their matchup with Arizona.

In their second to last home game, Utah welcomes the Arizona Wildcats to Rice Eccles Stadium to begin the final month of the regular season.

After honoring their fallen brethren and wearing the 2022 hand-painted helmets twice in a row (USC & Washington State), the Utes will return to their classic red drum & feather lids, red jerseys and white paints against the Wildcats.

While the jersey and pant combination is not the same, the Utes will rep the same cherry helmets with a white face mask that they wore against Arizona State earlier in the season.

The Utes will now face the Wildcats on Saturday, November 5 at 5:30 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network or can be streamed on fuboTV (Start your free trial).

