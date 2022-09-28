Skip to main content
Utah Utes unveil uniform combo for game five vs Oregon State

Utah Utes unveil uniform combo for game five vs Oregon State

On Wednesday the Utah Utes revealed their uniform combo for their matchup with Oregon State.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday afternoon the University of Utah Football Program revealed the uniform combination for their matchup with Oregon State.

After dominating ASU this past weekend, Utah returns home for a highly anticipated rematch with the Oregon State Beavers at Rice Eccles Stadium. 

In what will be game five of the 2022 season, Utah will wear their homecoming uniforms with white lids, a red jersey and white pants, all of which feature the interlocking U's logo. Regularly worn in their homecoming games, this uniform was mostly recently worn against Washington State during the 2021 season.

The Utes will now face the Beavers on Saturday, October 1 at 12:00 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network or can be streamed on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (2)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes
Oregon State Beavers
Oregon State Beavers

Jaylon Glover, Quinton Ganther, Utah Spring Camp.
Football

Quinton Ganther assesses Utes RB's ahead of Oregon State

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) drops back to pass against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium.
Football

No. 12 Utah tied with Washington in latest Pac-12 power rankings

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes quarterback Ja'Quinden Jackson (3) reacts to a win against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

How Ja'Quinden Jackson became the Utes newest running back

By Cole Bagley
08092022_UU_FB_Fall Camp hd edits 35
Football

What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Oregon State

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) catches a pass and is brought down by San Diego State Aztecs defensive lineman Justus Tavai (91) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

BREAKING: Utes Brant Kuithe is out for the season

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) drops back to pass against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium.
Football

What several Utes said following the victory over ASU

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham and teammates runs onto the field prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field.
Football

What Kyle Whittingham said following Utah's victory over ASU

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) is tackled after a catch by Southern Utah Thunderbirds linebacker Aubrey Nellems (22) in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Whittingham says 'it doesn't look good' for Utes Brant Kuithe

By Cole Bagley