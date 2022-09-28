Utah Utes unveil uniform combo for game five vs Oregon State
On Wednesday afternoon the University of Utah Football Program revealed the uniform combination for their matchup with Oregon State.
After dominating ASU this past weekend, Utah returns home for a highly anticipated rematch with the Oregon State Beavers at Rice Eccles Stadium.
In what will be game five of the 2022 season, Utah will wear their homecoming uniforms with white lids, a red jersey and white pants, all of which feature the interlocking U's logo. Regularly worn in their homecoming games, this uniform was mostly recently worn against Washington State during the 2021 season.
The Utes will now face the Beavers on Saturday, October 1 at 12:00 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network or can be streamed on fuboTV (Start your free trial).
