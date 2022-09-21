Skip to main content
Utah Utes unveil uniform combo for game four vs Arizona State

On Wednesday the Utah Utes revealed their uniform combo for their matchup with Arizona State.
On Wednesday afternoon the University of Utah Football Program revealed the uniform combination for their matchup with Arizona State.

As the Utes enter Pac-12 play against the Sun Devils in Tempe, Utah will wear their road whites with red bottoms and candy apple red helmets. 

This is the same uniform the program wore a year ago against San Diego State in Carson, CA. It will be the first time these white jerseys have been worn during the 2022 season and the second appearance for the candy apple helmets.

The Utes will now face the Sun Devils on Saturday, September 24 at 8:30 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN or can be streamed on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

