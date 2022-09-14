Skip to main content
Utah Utes unveil uniform combo for game three vs San Diego State

On Tuesday the Utah Utes revealed the uniform combo for their matchup with San Diego State.
On Tuesday night the University of Utah Football Program revealed the uniform combination for their matchup with San Diego State.

In what will be their second home game at Rice Eccles Stadium, the Utes will wear their annual Ute Proud uniforms in a matchup with the San Diego State Aztecs.

This will be the first time the program has worn black Ute Proud helmets since they debuted in 2019 against Cal. However, this year the helmet features a red face mask instead of black. Utah will also wear red pants with the uniform instead of black.

The Utes will now face the Aztecs on Saturday, September 17 at 8:00 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 or can be streamed on fuboTV (Start your free trial).

