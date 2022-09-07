Utah Utes unveil uniform combo for game two vs SUU

On Wednesday morning the University of Utah Football Program revealed the uniform combination for their week two matchup with SUU.

In what will be their home opener at Rice Eccles Stadium, the Utes will wear an all-red uniform combination with gorgeous candy apple red helmets.

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) runs for a fourth quarter touchdown against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports.

Last season, the Utes wore this combination only once in a loss against BYU. However, they did wear the candy apple red helmets three times but were 0-3 in those matchups (BYU, SDSU, Oregon State).

The Utes will now face the Thunderbirds on Saturday, September 10 at 11:30 a.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network or can be streamed on fuboTV (Start your free trial).

