Skip to main content
Utah Utes unveil uniform combo for Pac-12 Championship vs USC

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports.

Utah Utes unveil uniform combo for Pac-12 Championship vs USC

On Wednesday the Utah Utes revealed their uniform combo for their Pac-12 Championship matchup with USC.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Tuesday afternoon the University of Utah Football Program revealed the uniform combination for their matchup with USC in the Pac-12 Championship.

As the Utes face USC in the Pac-12 Championship this weekend, Utah will wear their road whites with red bottoms and candy apple red helmets.

This is the same uniform the program wore against Arizona State this season and features a white face mask rather than black.

The Utes will now face the Trojans on Friday, December 2 at 6:00 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on Fox or can be streamed on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (2)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes
USC Trojans
USC Trojans

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrates scoring a two-point conversation to take a one point lead against the USC Trojans in the final minute of the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Utah Utes reclaim No. 3 spot in Pac-12 Power Rankings

By FanNation AllUtes
USATSI_19509410
Football

What Whittingham said about the Pac-12 Championship vs USC

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham sings the school fight song with his team after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Utah won 21-17.
Football

What Whittingham said after Utah's victory over Colorado

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrates the victory against the Oregon Ducks in the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium.
Football

Utes headed back to the Pac-12 Championship after Huskies win

By Cole Bagley
Dec 12, 2020; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players line up against Utah Utes players in the first quarter at Folsom Field.
Football

How to Watch or Stream No. 14 Utah Utes vs Colorado Buffaloes

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) celebrates a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Utes Tavion Thomas will not return next season, declares for NFL

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_19471358
Football

Positive & Negative Takes from Ute’s loss to Oregon

By Jared Dann
Screen Shot 2022-06-28 at 10.19.58 PM
Recruiting

BREAKING: Utes lose another four-star recruit from 2023 class

By Cole Bagley