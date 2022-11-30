Utah Utes unveil uniform combo for Pac-12 Championship vs USC

On Tuesday afternoon the University of Utah Football Program revealed the uniform combination for their matchup with USC in the Pac-12 Championship.

As the Utes face USC in the Pac-12 Championship this weekend, Utah will wear their road whites with red bottoms and candy apple red helmets.

This is the same uniform the program wore against Arizona State this season and features a white face mask rather than black.

The Utes will now face the Trojans on Friday, December 2 at 6:00 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on Fox or can be streamed on fuboTV (Start your free trial).

