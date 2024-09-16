Utah vs. Arizona: Game time and TV announced
On September 28, the No. 12 Utah Utes will face the Arizona Wildcats in a late-night showdown at 10:15 PM ET on ESPN.
This matchup highlights two of the Big 12's "Four Corners" teams and promises to be an intriguing battle, especially at the quarterback position. Utah's veteran signal-caller Cam Rising and Arizona's emerging star Noah Fifita are set to go head-to-head, creating a thrilling quarterback duel that could define the game.
Cam Rising, known for his leadership and experience, has been the backbone of Utah's offense. Rising’s dual-threat ability makes him a constant threat both through the air and on the ground. After recovering from an ACL injury that kept him sidelined at the start of the 2023 season, Rising is expected to return from a finger injury that kept him out against Utah State. He brings poise, strong arm, and ability to extend plays to a Utah team that thrives on physicality and efficiency. His presence is pivotal for Utah as they navigate a challenging Big 12 schedule and aim for a conference title.
On the other side, Arizona’s Noah Fifita has quickly emerged as a rising star. He has shown flashes of brilliance with his quick release and accurate throws, bringing a fresh and dynamic style to the Wildcats’ offense. Arizona’s reliance on the passing game will put Fifita at the center of their strategy against a stout Utah defense known for its aggressive pass rush and disciplined secondary.
This matchup between Utah and Arizona will not only spotlight the contrasting styles of Rising and Fifita but also test the depth and resilience of both teams. The outcome of this game could have significant implications for the Big 12 standings as both teams look to assert themselves in one of the most competitive seasons in recent memory.