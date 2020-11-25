SI.com
Utah vs. Arizona State Canceled Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

Ryan Kostecka

Utah will be looking for a new opponent this weekend.

The Pac-12 announced on Tuesday evening that the Utah-Arizona State matchup would be canceled due to the Sun Devils inability to field the minimum number of scholarship players available.

The cancellation marks the third consecutive game the Sun Devils have to had cancel following a massive outbreak that took over the program, including head coach herm Edwards testing positive.

“I hope this message finds everyone safe and sound,” Edwards said in a statement on Monday. “Right now the world is presenting us with unique daily challenges. We must huddle up and deal with those challenges together. I would like to thank everyone from Sun Devil Nation, my colleagues from college and professional football, the media industry and my family and friends who have reached out since I announced I contracted COVID-19. Those messages meant a lot to me and helped me and my family get through this difficult time. I am forever grateful."

Potential opponents for the Utes include Washington, who recently had its Apple Cup rivalry game against Washington State canceled, and possibly Colorado, who could have its game with USC canceled due to a positive case within the Trojans program.

“I understand that it will be on the road, regardless of who we play. At ASU or at U Dub,” Whittingham said Tuesday morning. “So looks like the possibility of a home game doesn’t exist for this week. Washington would be on Saturday, whereas the ASU game would be on Sunday. That is my understanding.”

