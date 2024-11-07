Utah vs. Colorado: Game time and TV announced
The Utah Utes and Colorado Buffaloes are set for an intense showdown in the upcoming “Rumble in the Rockies” on Saturday, November 16. This nationally televised game, airing at Noon ET on FOX.
Both Big 12 contenders are eager to close out their seasons on a high note. For Colorado, led by the charismatic Deion Sanders, the game represents a crucial step toward a potential Big 12 title shot. Sanders and the Buffaloes, energized and will play on home turf with momentum on their side, seeking to make a strong statement in the conference.
This clash also highlights Colorado’s significant media presence this season, with this matchup marking their eighth game broadcast on network television—a record for the program. All 11 of Colorado’s games have been aired on prominent channels like ESPN, reflecting the team’s national appeal under Sanders’ leadership.
The Utes enter this game navigating a season full of adversity. Despite being preseason favorites, Utah has faced setbacks, including the loss of quarterback Cam Rising and a major coaching shift as offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig was replaced by Mike Bajakian. After a strong 4-0 start, Utah is in the midst of a challenging stretch, enduring a four-game losing streak and looking to regain their footing. Their resilient defense, however, will be tested by Colorado’s star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, a top NFL draft prospect and one of the nation’s most consistent passers.
With additional Big 12 matchups slated for November 16, the weekend promises to deliver exciting football action. Games like Houston vs. Arizona, Baylor vs. West Virginia, and Kansas vs. BYU contribute to a packed schedule that highlights the Big 12’s depth and competition, making this a must-watch Saturday for college football fans.