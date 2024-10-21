Utah vs. Houston: Game Time and TV announced
Utah will face Houston on Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET at TDECU Stadium, with the game broadcast on ESPN+.
The Utes are entering the matchup looking to end a tough streak of three consecutive losses. Their latest defeat came in a hard-fought game at home against TCU, where they lost 13-7. Following this loss, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham promised immediate changes within 48 hours. Offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig resigned on Sunday night, leaving a vacancy in the offensive leadership, though there has been no official word yet on who will take over the role.
Houston, meanwhile, has faced its own challenges this season under first-year head coach Willie Fritz. The Cougars have struggled to gain momentum and are coming off a disappointing 42-14 loss to Kansas at Arrowhead Stadium. With a 2-5 record on the season, Houston has managed just one Big 12 win, a victory over TCU three weeks ago. Despite the team's struggles, there is still potential for a competitive matchup on Saturday night.
BetMGM has Utah as a 6-point favorite, reflecting their stronger performance earlier in the season and the anticipation of changes following their recent losses. Both teams are eager to turn their seasons around, making this an important game for both programs.
For Utah, addressing offensive issues and adjusting after Ludwig's departure will be crucial, while Houston hopes to find a rhythm under Fritz’s leadership. As both teams fight for a much-needed win, fans can expect a gritty, hard-fought contest under the lights.