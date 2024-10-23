Utah vs. Houston: How to Watch, Game Time and TV
The University of Utah football team embarks on its fourth road trip of the season, facing the Houston Cougars on Saturday at TDECU Stadium.
The Utes (4-3) are looking to rebound after a tough 13-7 loss to TCU, while the Cougars (2-5) are coming off a 42-14 defeat at the hands of Kansas.
In Utah's last game, freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson completed 17 of 33 passes for 199 yards, connecting on a touchdown but throwing one interception. Running back Micah Bernard contributed 55 rushing yards on 13 carries, and wide receiver Money Parks stood out with 79 yards and a touchdown on three receptions. For the Cougars, Donovan Smith led the way with 173 passing yards and two touchdowns, despite throwing three interceptions. Smith also added 45 rushing yards, while receiver Mekhi Mews had six catches for 99 yards and a touchdown.
Houston's offense has struggled with turnovers this season, as Smith has thrown eight interceptions alongside his four touchdowns. Despite this, Houston's ground game, led by Stacy Sneed and Re'Shaun Sanford II, has been effective. Mews has emerged as a key target in the passing game with 218 receiving yards and one touchdown so far this season.
Utah, known for its tough defense under head coach Kyle Whittingham, ranks second in the Big 12 and 12th nationally, allowing just 16.4 points per game. The Utes are particularly strong on third downs, limiting opponents to a 26.2% conversion rate, which leads the Big 12. Offensively, Wilson has thrown for 1,029 yards with seven touchdowns but has also struggled with interceptions. Bernard has been Utah’s most consistent offensive weapon, rushing for 731 yards on the season.
As the Utes prepare to take on Houston for the first time since 1978, they aim to solidify their place in the Big 12 and build on their defensive prowess, while Houston looks to build momentum after their recent victory.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Utah vs. Houston
Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN+