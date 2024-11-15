Utah vs. No. 18 Colorado: How to Watch, Game Time, TV and Preview
The Colorado Buffaloes, ranked 18th in the nation, host the Utah Utes in a pivotal Big 12 matchup on Saturday. Coach Prime’s Buffaloes, riding a three-game winning streak, are looking to solidify their position in the conference standings and continue their march toward the Big 12 Championship. Meanwhile, the Utah Utes, reeling from a difficult season, arrive in Boulder with a 4-5 record and a five-game losing streak. This game is poised to be a battle of Colorado's high-powered offense against Utah's stingy defense.
Colorado’s offense, led by star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, has been electrifying all season. Sanders, fresh off a stellar performance in the Buffs’ 41-27 comeback win, has been a dynamic force. He accounted for four touchdowns last week, showcasing his dual-threat capability. Travis Hunter, Sanders’ top target, leads the Big 12 with nine touchdown receptions, making him one of the most dangerous weapons in college football. LaJohntay Wester, with eight touchdown catches, and towering receiver Will Sheppard add depth to a potent passing attack. However, Utah’s defense, the best in the Big 12 in points allowed per game (17.1), will test the Buffs’ firepower.
Utah going with 'Iced out' traditional uniform set vs. Colorado
Utah’s defensive strength is most evident on third downs, where they lead the nation, allowing conversions just 23.8% of the time. The Utes’ ability to get off the field will be crucial against a Colorado team that converts 42.5% of its third-down attempts. Meanwhile, Colorado’s defense, led by BJ Green and his team-high five sacks, must capitalize on Utah’s vulnerability in pass protection. The Utes have surrendered 17 sacks this season, the 11th most in the Big 12.
Offensively, Utah has struggled to find consistency, largely due to injuries at the quarterback position. With Cameron Rising and Brandon Rose sidelined, freshman Isaac Wilson has been thrust into the spotlight. Wilson has shown flashes of potential but has been plagued by turnovers, throwing eight interceptions against eight touchdown passes. Utah’s most reliable offensive weapon is running back Micah Bernard, who has rushed for 885 yards this season. Bernard’s ability to control the clock will be pivotal as Utah looks to limit Colorado’s possessions.
Jaylon Glover putting his best foot forward after leaving Utah
Red zone performance will be a key factor in this game. Colorado boasts the 11th-best red zone defense in the nation (.70%), while Utah is tied for 19th (.75%). If the Buffs can convert their opportunities and force Utah into difficult situations, they’ll have the edge. Hunter, Wester, and Sheppard will be critical targets for Sanders in these crucial moments.
Although the Utes are battered by injuries, their strong defense makes them a dangerous opponent. Colorado has lost seven straight to Utah, but a win this weekend could break that streak and position the Buffs for a berth in the Big 12 Championship on December 7th. For Coach Prime’s team, this game is not just about revenge—it’s about proving they belong among the conference’s elite.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16TH
KICK OFF: NOON ET
TV: FOX
RADIO: 700 ESPN
SIRIUS XM: 386