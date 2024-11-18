Utah vs. No. 22 Iowa State: Game Time and TV announced
The Utah Utes are set to host the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 23, in a prime-time showdown at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX, marking the first conference matchup between these teams in Salt Lake City.
Iowa State enters the game with momentum, coming off a convincing 34-17 victory over Cincinnati in Week 12. Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht showcased his dual-threat capabilities, completing 24 of 33 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown, while also adding 48 rushing yards and another score. Despite their strong start to the season, Iowa State's title hopes took a hit after consecutive losses to Texas Tech and Kansas, dropping them from Big 12 contention. However, with a 8-2 overall record, the Cyclones still have much to play for and opened as 5.5-point favorites against Utah.
Many injuries, medical concerns, and a losing streak — 'What's going on in Utah'?
The Utes, on the other hand, are facing a season on the brink. Once the preseason favorites to win the Big 12, Utah's campaign has unraveled dramatically. After a promising 4-0 start, Kyle Whittingham's squad has lost six straight games, including a 49-24 defeat to Colorado last week. The Utes' struggles have been compounded by injuries and inconsistency on both sides of the ball. Now sitting at 4-6, Utah must win its final two games to avoid their first losing season since 2013. The pressure is on for the team to turn things around and salvage some pride in what has been a disappointing year.
This matchup will test the resilience of both programs. Iowa State aims to end its season strong after falling short of its early-season promise, while Utah fights to keep its postseason hopes alive. With Rocco Becht leading a balanced Cyclones attack and Utah looking for answers on offense and defense, the clash at Rice-Eccles Stadium is shaping up to be a pivotal moment for both teams. Fans can expect an intense battle under the lights as these Big 12 foes seek redemption and momentum heading into the season's final stretch.