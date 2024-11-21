Utah vs. No. 22 Iowa State: How to Watch, Game Time and TV
Utah's football program, led by head coach Kyle Whittingham, faces a critical juncture as they work to maintain a decade-long streak of winning seasons. With a 4-6 record, the Utes must secure victories in their final two games—against Iowa State and UCF—to achieve a .500 season and extend Whittingham's remarkable run of success, which includes 17 winning records in 19 seasons.
The Utes began the season with promise, winning their first four games, including a ranked matchup against Oklahoma State in their Big 12 opener. However, the team has since suffered six consecutive losses, including three at home, leaving their postseason hopes hanging by a thread. Despite their struggles, Utah’s defense has remained a strength, ranking third in the Big 12 in scoring defense (20.3 points per game) and second in total defense (317.2 yards per game). This defensive prowess has kept them competitive, with four of their six losses decided by eight points or less.
Offensively, Utah has been hindered by turnovers, with 21 giveaways, including 17 interceptions. Quarterback Isaac Wilson has shown flashes of potential but has struggled with consistency, throwing 10 touchdowns to 11 interceptions on a 54.8% completion rate. Running back Micah Bernard has been a bright spot, rushing for 880 yards, but the team’s inability to win the turnover battle has been a recurring issue, last achieving it in a Sept. 14 victory over Utah State.
Iowa State enters the matchup as a strong contender, still alive in the chaotic Big 12 title race. The Cyclones, with a 5-2 conference record, trail BYU and Colorado, both 6-1, and must win their final two games to stay in contention. Quarterback Rocco Becht has been a consistent force, breaking school records and nearing 6,000 career passing yards. Supported by standout receivers Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins, Iowa State boasts one of the nation’s top pass-catching duos, with both players surpassing 850 receiving yards this season.
This matchup at Rice-Eccles Stadium, known for its challenging environment, will likely hinge on Utah's ability to leverage its dominant defense against Iowa State’s dynamic offense. While the Cyclones aim to keep their Big 12 title hopes alive, Utah seeks to salvage its season and preserve Whittingham’s legacy. With both teams fighting for significant stakes, the game promises to be a hard-fought battle.